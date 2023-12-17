When Pathaan was released earlier this year, it took 22 days to enter the 500 Crore Club. Even that was rather amazing since it was much faster than Baahubali: The Conclusion, the dubbed version of which had crossed the 500 crores mark. The milestone was never achieved since its 2017 release and hence when Pathaan finally did that, it seemed like a jinx was finally broken and the fact that SS Rajamouli film had done that with Prabhas was not a flash in the pan.

Well, not only has the jinx been broken but now Hindi films have been entering the 500 Crore Club with a rather rapid pace. Gadar 2 also did that a few months down the line, though it took an extra day to reach there. However, Shah Rukh Khan returned with a lot of power and broke all frontiers as Jawan ended up hitting the 500 crores mark in mere 13 days. This was also a non-holiday record, which made it all the more special.

This was not going to be the end of it all though as Animal has now joined the elite league as well. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been much ahead of Pathaan and Gadar 2 ever since its release, and that’s the way it has stayed to date with a rapid run so far. The film has now crossed the 500 crores mark in a mere 16 days, which is far ahead of Pathaan and Gadar 2. Yes, it’s behind Jawan, but then the gap is a mere 3 days. On the other hand, Pathaan trails it by 6 days, which shows how Animal is still much further ahead in the list.

These are the number of days taken for a Bollywood film to reach 500 Crore Club (across all languages):

Jawan – 13 days Animal – 16 days Pathaan – 22 days Gadar 2 – 23 days

Next up are Dunki and Salaar, and one now waits to see which of these films eventually enter the 500 Crore Club and if they do, how many days will it take them to reach there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

