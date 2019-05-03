AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Aamir Khan’s PK In Overseas!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Post the storm of Avengers: Endgame, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer AndhaDhun has slowed down at the China box office, but the movie has already fetched some unbelievable feats in the record books. With 300 crore mark already crossed, the movie has surpassed Aamir Khan’s PK, in terms of overseas collections.

AndhaDhun has completed its 30 days theatrical run in China and garnered a huge number of 327.67 crores gross. The worldwide grand total now stands at 420.47 crores gross (including 92.80 crores gross from India), thus felling little short to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (422 crores). Before the comical thriller wraps up its run, it is expected to beat Chennai Express.

Speaking about only overseas collections of Bollywood movies, AndhaDhun with a total of $47,290,000, overtook Aamir Khan’s PK ($47,200,000) in the list of Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films In Overseas.

Currently holding the 4th place below Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the list, AndhaDhun to end up its journey at the same position.

Talking about the suspense thriller Andhadhun, Ayushmann said: “It’s an entertaining and quirky film because in every other scene, you will get to see some thrilling and exciting stuff and that is the specialty of the film.

Ayushmann who plays a blind piano artist, said he prepared a lot to get into skin of the character. “I think I haven’t been part of such a difficult script and I haven’t played such a difficult character in any of my films yet.

“I visited a blind school for three months and also learned to play the piano for as long.”

