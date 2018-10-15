AndhaDhun Box Office: Enters The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018!

AndhaDhun Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu & Radhika Apte starrer AndhaDhun has not only impressed the critics but has also received an overwhelming response from the audience, which is pretty much apparent by its results at the Box Office. Once again, all we can say is ‘Content is the king’ and Ayushmann with his team proves it well!

The movie which released on October 5, 2018 has garnered a total amount of 41 crores till now at the Box Office, which is more than double of the its investment. Calls for celebrations, doesn’t it? Word of mouth as predicted is something that went in favour of this Ayushmann starrer.

Moreover, it has not only earned success at the box office but also entered the list of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018. Made on a budget of 20 crores (including P & A), the film has managed to rake in 21 crores as return on investment (ROI) and its ROI% thus is 105%. The film has proved to a profitable venture for the makers.

The movie is expected to earn well further, and if this is the pace at which it works at the box office, the movie will soon surpass the ROI% of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak (105.48%).

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Andhadhun revolves around a visually challenged piano player, played by Ayushmann, who gets into a mysterious situation. It is about how a series of incidents get unfolded afterwards, bringing about significant changes in his life.

While film’s director Raghavan was quite sure about roping in Tabu for the movie, he was initially on the lookout for a new face to play the male protagonist.

“Just after finishing the story, I narrated it to Tabu and asked if she is interested because I so wanted to cast her in the film. Thankfully, she agreed. But the shooting of the film started much later because I wanted to cast someone who is ready to invest time to learn the piano.