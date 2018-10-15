Thugs Of Hindostan Song Vashmalle Still: Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan To Shake A Leg & We Can’t Keep Calm

Everyone is excited to witness the face-off between Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan and Megastar, Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan. Right from the word go, the movie is constantly buzzing across social media, thanks to its high budget, look of the characters and visually enthralling sets. With trailer receiving a record breaking response by becoming most-watched and most-liked in Bollywood on YouTube, within 24 Hours, one expects same kind of thunderous reception at box office too. Besides starring in a film for the first time, Aamir and Big B, will be seen shaking their leg too. Both actors will be seen dancing together in a song titled, Vashmalle.

A still from the song is doing the rounds on the internet and we can’t keep calm. The song is choreographed by none other than, Prabhu Deva. Being composed by duo Ajay-Atul, Vashmalle is sung by Sukwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the meaning of Vashmalle is ‘dance your heart out and make merry’. As name itself suggests, it will surely be a treat for fans, watching their favourites dancing their heart out.

Talking about Vashmalle, director Vijay Krishna Acharya added, “It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other and the song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. The song presents Mr. Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the mood to celebrate”, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Further revealing about the song, he said, “I have to reveal, the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out to dance on this high energy number. It is a priceless moment that we have captured in Thugs Of Hindostan.”

Already high on a trailer, we can’t wait further to see two Superstars shaking their legs together.