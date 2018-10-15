Bharat: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are Brewing Romance Amidst Scorching Heat At Mezyad Border Post

After Race 3, superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming project Bharat. The movie will see collaboration of director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after the successful Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is in news for all the right reasons and with the addition of Varun Dhawan for a special scene, excitement is raised further.

After a schedule in Mumbai and Malta, Salman is currently busy with the shoot in Abu Dhabi. Now, as reported by Mid-Day, team of Bharat filmed some crucial scenes at Mezyad Border Post, over past few days. Since the location is near to Oman Border, the soldiers of UAE army provided the security for shoot.

A source of unit revealed to Mid-Day that, “Apart from Salman and Katrina’s personal bodyguards, the Dome security agency has been hired to ensure a smooth filming process. More importantly, soldiers from the United Arab Emirates Army, which patrols the border, are continuously present to make sure that no untoward incident takes place.”

Eyeing for 2019 Eid release, the team is completing schedules at brisk pace. Despite a scorching temperature of 49 degree Celsius, team Bharat is dedicated in working towards wrapping up the schedule. And it is being said that Salman and Katrina are currently filming some romantic scenes, as per the source of unit.

While talking about challenging weather, co-producer Nikhil Namit added, “We have 15 vanity vans and six AC tents on the location to ensure that the heat does not take a toll on the crew. We also have the army support because we are shooting near the Abu Dhabi-Oman border” as reported by Mid-Day.

Bharat which is an official adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father, is said to be an Eid release in 2019. Along with Salman-Katrina, it also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil grover and Nora Fatehi, in key roles.