Amidst #MeToo Allegations, Alok Nath’s Wife Files Rupee 1 Defamation Suit Against Vinta Nanda

#MeToo movement initiated by Tanushree Dutta is on the verge of transforming society like never before. Support from netizens and media personalities has assured the victims to speak against sexual harassment or kind of sexual exploitation done to them. Recently, writer and producer, Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath for raping her 19 years ago to which the Sanskari actor termed accusation as an attempt of diminishing his image.

Now, as per the reports in Times Of India, Alok Nath’s wife has submitted complaint before Andheri magistrate court alleging defamation by writer-producer Vinta Nanda. The couple is also likely to seek separate defamation suit for damages on Monday seeking Re 1 compensation.

Ashok Saraogi, the lawyer of Alok Nath – Ashu, told court that because of Vinta’s defamatory posts and accusation of Sexual harassment, the couple is terrorised and when they go out, people look at them very differently. Nath’s wife maintains that Nanda is accusing Alok of such crimes because she blames him for the shutting of the show.

In her Facebook post, Vinta had shared the horrific experience saying,” I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”

In media interviews, Alok has denied the allegations and had said that “someone else must have raped her” and refuted all the allegations by terming it an attempt to diminish his image and reputation in industry.