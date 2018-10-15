Arvindha Sametha Opening Weekend Box Office: Set To Be The Highest Grossing Film For Young Tiger, Jr. NTR!

Arvindha Sametha Opening Weekend Box Office: Jr. NTR’s Arvindha Sametha has set the Box-Office on fire as the film raked in a distributor share of approximately Rs 49.00 crore in its four-day opening weekend. The film, that also stars Pooja Hegde in lead has created non-Baahubali records at several centres in the Telugu speaking states i.e. Hyderabad, Telangana, and Ceeded. While the film raked in Rs 26 crore on its opening day, the next 3 days contributed approximately Rs 23 crore in aggregate. The collections on Friday, Saturday and Sunday were in the range of Rs 6.50 to 8.50 crore on daily basis.

The drop in biz over the opening weekend isn’t a reason to worry because that’s how the Telugu market functions. The films down South are usually front loaded in terms of opening and the business settles to the normal level as per merits over the weekend. The Trivikram directorial is carrying fairly good reports down South, which should result in a good trend over the weekdays. The movie is looking to end its opening week at share in the range of Rs 60.00 to 62.00 crore, which is nothing but a great result. And this is merely the share in India.

Within 7 to 9 days of its run in the country, the movie will become the biggest Jr. NTR film as far as the distributors share is concerned. The movie will unseat the collections of Janatha Garage that had a distributor share of approximately Rs 67.00 crore to emerge Young Tiger’s highest grosser. The trend on the weekdays will give us an insight about the lifetime distributor share of the film, however given the way film has fared over the weekend, we expect the share to fall anywhere in the range of Rs 70 to 80 crore in India. Given the historic opening weekend, the movie is sure to become the biggest for Jr. NTR as far as collections are concerned, however it the by the end of week that we will get to know if it manages to emerge a hit as the worldwide distribution rights have been sold for a hefty sum in excess of Rs 85.00 crore. So despite emerging the highest grossing film for the superstar, it is the trend of weekdays that will tell us about the fate of the film at the Box-Office, as to emerge a successful venture, it is essential for distributors to not lose money.

None the less, here’s a look at the top distributor share of films featuring the Young Tiger of Telugu Film Industry (Pan India):

Janatha Garage (2016): Rs 67.00 crore

Jai Lava Kusa (2017): Rs 65.00 crore

Arvindha Sametha (2018): Rs 49.00 crore and counting

Nannaku Prematho (2016): Rs 42.50 crore

Temper (2015): Rs 38.00 crore