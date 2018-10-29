AndhaDhun Box Office Collections Day 24: Inches Closer To The 65 Crore Mark!

AndhaDhun Box Office Collections: The Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer AndhaDhun has been doing well at the box office. Although, it didn’t collect much on its first day, the film started getting a momentum later. The extremely positive word of mouth and smart content have helped the film to gain maximum number of eyeballs.

With AndhaDhun, Ayushmann is on a roll since his last films too did well at the box office. His latest outing Badhaai Ho has also emerged as a superhit film.

Talking about Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun, it has garnered 63.30 crores till date. Despite other releases like Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Dasshera, 5 Weddings and Kaashi, AndhaDhun is sailing smoothly in its 4th week at the box office. Though, the film’s collections have started to slow down, but still audiences prefer to go for this film and Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho. Both the films have proved that today content is much more important than a big star. The year 2018 is an evident example of it.

The thriller unfolds the story of a blind piano artist and showcases facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies. AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress is seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam. The film also features Radhika Apte and this is her second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox pictures, AndhaDhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is released on 5th October.