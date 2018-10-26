AndhaDhun Box Office: In The Sea Of New Releases, It Continues To Sail Like A Champion!

AndhaDhun Box Office Collections: When was the last time when two movies of the same actors were running simultaneously successfully? Ayushmann Khurrana has been a lucky man because after last year’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi combo, he’s back with two very good films with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho.

AndhaDhun has crossed the 60 crore mark at the box office. The movie now stands at the grand total of 60.60 crores. What started with a mere 2.50 crores on day 1, has reached a mammoth figure in its own. Despite so many releases, AndhaDhun is still managing to find the audience.

Now the interesting phase of the movie starts because from now on whatever it earns will be an added bonus. Today Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar releases and it would be interesting to see how it fares. Ayushmann, in a very short period of time, has become the poster boy of content films that do exceptionally well at the box office.

His acting career began with a film like Vicky Donor, which explored the concept of sperm donation in a very convincing and entertaining way. With his recent projects, he has become a poster boy of content-driven films which have fetched good results at the box office.

The actor said: “If a film is not watched and enjoyed and endorsed by audience, it is not a success. So, the rules don’t change even if it’s a content film. Whenever I get a script in my hand, I think from the position of whether I would want to watch this film as an audience.”