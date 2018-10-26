Deepika Padukone’s All About You Ties Up With Multinational Brand To Promote Indian Wear!

One of the biggest multinational retail corporations, Walmart Canada has tied up with Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone to promote women’s Indian wear in Canada.

Owing to the actress’ mass appeal and global popularity, this multinational brand has signed Deepika Padukone’s All About you to promote Women’s fashion in Canada.

Not just global retailers but Indian too have got Deepika on board a recent testimony of which is Myntra.

With the commitment, dedication and huge reach the actress provides, Deepika Padukone is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 20 highly coveted brands in her kitty.

Deepika Padukone began the year with a bang with the magnum opus Padmaavat. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her last outing Padmaavat clocking 300 crores at the box office.

The actress also made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME’s 100 influential lists this year.

Deepika also graced the digital cover of GQ India as she was honoured with the prestigious ‘Creative Personality Of The Year Award’ for her remarkable performance in the year’s magnum opus Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone was also recently spotted on the covers of ELLE and Femina magazines.

Deepika leads the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry followed with being the highest paid actress.