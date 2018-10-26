After five years, Aamir Khan returned to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati and was accompanied by co-star and celebrated host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan. Although the superstar cleared several rounds, he insisted on playing the next round even after his time on the show had run out.

As reported by Mid-Day, a source from the set revealed, “Considering how well-read Aamir is, it wasn’t surprising that he cleared several rounds. But as is the practice with episodes featuring celebrities, at the end of an hour, the hooter goes off and the contestant has to bow out of the game. Interestingly, Aamir was eager to know what the next question would have been, had he played on and was keen to test his general knowledge. Bachchan was happy to oblige him. So, for the first time in the 18 years that the show has been on, the KBC team played a demo question for him. However, this bit may be cut out from the final edit.”

Yesterday, Aamir tweeted a picture with Big B from the set and shared, “What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldn’t control myself.”

In the picture, Aamir can be seen wearing a red chequered coat and a pair of glasses, while Amitabh looks dapper in a classic blue suit.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, marks the first collaboration between Amitabh and Aamir in a film. It promises high-octane action.

Also featuring stars like Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is slated to release on November 8, adding to the sparkle at the box office this Diwali.