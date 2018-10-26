MeToo: John Abraham Comes Forward & Sacks Casting Agent Vicky Sidana From Batla House Credit Roll

Ever since the #MeToo movement started in India, especially Bollywood, victims exposed some renowned names in the industry. Surprisingly, celebs like Nana patekar, kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath made it to the list of accused. Recently, after the report in Mid-day exposed casting director Vicky Sidana, in which two survivors and actress Kritika Sharma accused him for sexual harassment, it is learnt that John Abraham has decided to distance the casting director from upcoming Batla House.

As reported by Mid-day, the production sources stated, “Vicky Sidana was the casting director on board Batla House. In light of the grave allegations against Sidana and the ongoing police investigation, John, Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar have decided to drop his name from the final credit roll. He can’t be fired from the project because his job is already done. Although the contract drawn with him states that he be credited for his work, the production house wants to express their solidarity with the aggrieved women. So, they are considering options to wiggle out of it.”

Amidst the #MeToo movement, it is good to see that Bollywood is maintaining its strict approach over the allegations. Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan showed solidarity in their stand against those accused.

Talking about the movie, Nikkhil Advani directed Batla House is based on the life of cop Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who headed the Batla House encounter against the Indian Mujahideen terrorists in Delhi in 2008. A decorated cop with nine gallantry awards, Yadav had to face the heat when conspiracy theories suggested that the encounter was fake. The movie stars John Abraham in the role of cop.