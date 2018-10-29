Box Office: Badhaai Ho Does Very Well In The 2nd Weekend; Curtains For Kaashi, 5 Weddings & Dassehra

Badhaai Ho has done very well in the second weekend as 8.15 crore more came on Sunday. The film has displayed good momentum ever since its release and this was evidenced yet again with very good footfalls coming in right through the weekend.

The film has now touched 84.25 crore and rest assured, 90 crore would be comfortably crossed before the close of second week. Of course a 100 crore milestone would have been superb had it been scored in two weeks flat. Still, the film is anyways exceeding expectations and that by itself is ensuring that Blockbuster status would be gained in quick time.

Talking about records, it is particularly amazing to see the kind of numbers that Badhaai Ho has garnered in 11 days flat since the lifetime of PadMan, a much bigger film, was 81.82 crore. Now Badhaai Ho is on the same lines and there is still so much ammunition left.

As for the other smaller releases of the week, Kaashi, 5 Weddings and Dassehra, there is no ammunition whatsoever that is left. While Kaashi is folding up under 1 crore mark, 5 Weddings and Dassehra are not even looking at 50 lakhs lifetime. These films are disasters of epic proportions and hence it is not surprising that not much is being heard from the lead actors of the film, be it Sharman Joshi, Rajkummar Rao (who has just delivered a Blockbuster in Stree) and Neil Nitin Mukesh respectively.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder