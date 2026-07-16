Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has turned out to be a box office disappointment. But YRF’s spy action thriller is unlocking mini milestones worldwide. Sharvari’s co-starrer now needs less than 1 crore more to overtake Main Vaapas Aaunga and become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

How much has Alpha earned worldwide?

According to estimates, Alpha has collected 94.09 crore gross worldwide in 13 days. This includes 56.75 crore net, which is about 66.97 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 27.12 crore gross comes from the international markets.

One expected Shiv Rawail’s directorial to achieve new milestones for the YRF spy universe. But it has turned out to be a big box office bomb. Made on a reported budget of 100 crore, it hasn’t even recovered its estimated cost at the worldwide box office.

Alpha vs Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide!

Shockingly, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a better box office journey than Alpha. Alia Bhatt starrer still needs 98 lakh more in its kitty to beat Diljit Dosanjh’s film. Hopefully, it will achieve that feat today.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 192.79 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.01 crore Dhamaal 4 – 127.89 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 95.07 crore Alpha – 94.09 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 56.75 crore

India gross: 66.97 crore

Overseas gross: 27.12 crore

Worldwide gross: 94.09 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Bollywood’s 6th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 + Riteish Deshmukh’s 9th Highest-Grossing Film!

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