The Gujarati film industry has witnessed a successful offering in the form of the family drama, All The Best Pandya. The film saw an impressive opening of 1.42 crore. The movie continues to maintain a steady pace on its 3rd day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

All The Best Pandya Box Office Collection Day 3

The Malhar Thakar starrer opened at 1.43 crores at the box office, which surpassed the opening of the highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025, Umbarro. Umbarro’s opening day collection was a mere 25 lakh and All The Best Pandya managed to witness a 468% higher opening than the same. However, the movie witnessed a drop of 59% on its 2nd day.

According to Sacnilk, the movie garnered 58 lakhs* on its 2nd day. But All The Best Pandya managed to see a growth of almost 44% on its 3rd day. The Mahal Thakar starrer garnered 84 lakhs* according to the early estimates on Sacnilk.

The total India net collection of All The Best Pandya now comes to 2.84 crores. The film is now inching towards 3 crores. While it is going quite good at the box office, it needs to see the day-wise collections above 1 crore for the numbers to gain a massive boost.

All The Best Pandya To Become The 3rd Highest Grossing Gujarati Film Of 2025 Soon?

However, the Mahal Thakar starrer is now eyeing an important milestone. It is now just 34 lakhs away from becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025. The spot is currently occupied by the Rashami Desai starrer Mom Tane Nai Samjay with its lifetime collection of 3.18 crore.

It will be interesting to see whether All The Best Pandya manages to cross the same and achieve this coveted milestone. The film has been helmed by Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia. It also stars Darshan Jariwala and Vandana Pathak in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

