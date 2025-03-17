The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has been raging a storm at the box office. The film surpassed Thala Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie globally recently. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 24th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has earned 98 lakhs* when it comes to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collection remained the same on its previous day. The total India net collection now comes to 97.71 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie amounts to 115.29 crores*. The movie has amassed a decent 32.75 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dragon now comes to 148.04 crores*. The movie is now inching close to crossing 150 crores.

Dragon Takes A 77% Lead Than Pradeep Ranganathan’s Previous Box Office Success

Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous major box office success was the 2022 romantic flick Love Today. The movie was also directed by the actor. The lifetime worldwide collection of the movie was around 83.55 crores. With the current worldwide collection of Dragon being 148.04 crores, the film is almost 77% ahead of Love Today.

Dragon has been mounted at a scale of 35 crores reportedly. With its current India net collection of 97.71 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) now stands at 62.71 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 179%. The movie is yet to become the highest profitable Tamil film of 2025. That coveted position still stands with Madha Gaja Raja. The film has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

