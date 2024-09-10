Alien: Romulus is steadily progressing towards a major milestone at the US box office. The movie has been on the top five domestic lists for weeks, and it is performing adequately overseas. This latest installment in the Alien franchise is the second highest-grossing film in the series, and its latest weekend collections have added a little more juice to its domestic cume. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Due to its outstanding performance in international regions, the film has entered the top ten highest-grossing films of this year. However, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, is less than $6 million away from grabbing the tenth spot earned by Fede Alvarez’s movie. The sci-flick dipped 68.4% from last Sunday at the North American box office.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com’s report, Alien: Romulus collected $1.023 million on Friday. On Saturday, Cailee Spaeny-led film grossed $1.796 million and $1.111 million on Sunday. It has grossed $3.93 million this weekend and has hit $97.22 million at the North American box office. Fede Alvarez’s movie collected this amount from 2560 locations. The movie is less than $3 million away from the $100 million milestone. Alien: Romulus might be able to achieve that this weekend.

Alien: Romulus has collected 123.434% more than the domestic gross at the international box office. According to Box Office Mojo, Fede Alvarez‘s sci-fi collected $217.20 million overseas, and the film hit a $314.41 million global cume. It was made on an estimated budget of $80 million and has recovered 3.9 times the production budget.

About Alien: Romulus-

Its events take place between the first Alien movie by Ridley Scott, released in 1979, and the second one, Aliens by James Cameron, released in 1986. The film’s synopsis states, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Alien: Romulus was released in the US on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (Worldwide): Fede Alvarez’s Sci-Fi Flick Recovers Its Budget & Earns 293% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News