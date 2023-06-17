Prabhas’ Adipurush has surprised each and everyone by taking a superb start of 93 crores* at the Indian box office on day 1. After such an opening day, the film was expected to see a drop on its day 2 due to mixed word-of-mouth and that’s what happened today. Keep reading to check out early trends!

After witnessing such a start, we can now say that the film successfully managed to overcome extreme negativity due to its teaser. Of course, Prabhas‘ stardom played a major role in pulling off the big feat on the opening day. Today onwards, all eyes were set on how the word-of-mouth factor comes into play.

As per early trends flowing in, Adipurush is earning 60-62 crores nett at the Indian box office (all languages) on day 2, taking the tally to 153-155 crores nett. Just like every other big film, the Telugu version of the Prabhas starrer too witnessed a huge dip today after witnessing a mammoth day 1. On the other hand, the Hindi version is going strong. All other versions are contributing a very small amount.

If compared to day 1’s 93 crores, Adipurush has witnessed a significant drop of 35-33%. As Sunday is expected to show a hike in the collection, it’s really hard to predict the fate of the film at this moment and it’ll be interesting to see how Monday turns out to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

