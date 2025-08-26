When it comes to global reach, few industries travel as widely as Bollywood. Over the years, Indian cinema has not only made its mark in traditional overseas markets like the Middle East, North America, and the UK but has also broken barriers in one of the toughest territories, China. With its vast population and appetite for emotional, family-driven narratives, Chinese audiences have embraced certain Indian films like their own, pushing them to extraordinary box office heights.

Interestingly, not every big Bollywood blockbuster has worked in China. Instead, stories with heart, relatable struggles, and universal values have resonated most strongly. From Aamir Khan’s dramas to quirky small-town tales, these films managed to tap into a cultural connection that translated into massive collections. Let’s look at the five Indian movies that earned the most money in China, as per MensXP, with figures that rival the biggest Hollywood imports.

1) Dangal (2016) – ¥1,299.2M (approx. ₹1,200 crore in China)

Director : Nitesh Tiwari

: Nitesh Tiwari IMDb : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Aamir Khan’s Dangal wasn’t just a film; it was a cultural phenomenon in China. Released in 2017, this sports biopic told the inspiring story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. The themes of perseverance, father-daughter relationships, and breaking gender barriers struck a deep chord with Chinese audiences. Its word-of-mouth popularity was unprecedented, making it the highest-grossing Indian film ever in China with ¥1299.2 million (₹1200 crore). Even more impressive, Dangal outperformed several Hollywood tentpoles, proving Indian storytelling could command a truly global stage.

2) Secret Superstar (2017) – ¥747M (approx. ₹863 crore)

Director : Advait Chandan

: Advait Chandan IMDb : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Following the success of Dangal, Aamir Khan returned to Chinese cinemas with Secret Superstar in 2018. Though he played only a supporting role, the film centered on a young girl’s dream of becoming a singer despite family opposition. The narrative of female empowerment and youthful aspiration deeply resonated with Chinese audiences, who embraced it with the same passion as Dangal. With ¥747 million (₹863 crore), it became another massive blockbuster, cementing Aamir Khan’s reputation as a household name in China.

3) Andhadhun (2018) – ¥325M (approx. ₹333.62 crore)

Director : Sriram Raghavan

: Sriram Raghavan IMDb : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Sriram Raghavan’s black comedy thriller AndhaDhun surprised everyone with its Chinese box office run in 2019. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a blind pianist caught in a web of crime and deception, the film offered a genre rarely seen in Indian exports. Chinese audiences loved the mix of suspense, dark humor, and unexpected twists. It collected an impressive ¥325 million (₹333.62 crore), making it one of the most successful thrillers from India abroad. This performance elevated Ayushmann’s profile internationally and proved that content-driven cinema could thrive beyond borders.

4) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – ¥285M (approx. ₹295.76 crore)

Director : Kabir Khan

: Kabir Khan IMDb : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a heartfelt impact in China with its story of compassion, humanity, and cross-border friendship. Released in 2018, the Kabir Khan directorial narrated the journey of Pavan, a simple man helping a mute Pakistani girl reunite with her family. The film’s emotional appeal, universal message of kindness, and Salman’s endearing performance won Chinese hearts. With ¥285 million (₹295.76 crore), it reaffirmed that Indian cinema’s emotional storytelling could overcome cultural and linguistic barriers with ease.

5) Hindi Medium (2017) – ¥210M (approx. ₹219.17 crore)

Director : Saket Chaudhary

: Saket Chaudhary IMDb : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where to watch: Prime Video

The late Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium became an unlikely success in China, highlighting the struggles of Indian parents chasing elite education for their child. Its satirical take on class divides and parental aspirations resonated strongly with middle-class Chinese families facing similar challenges. Released in 2018, the film earned ¥210 million (₹219.17 crore), surprising trade analysts with its steady box office run. The film’s success also reflected Irrfan Khan’s universal appeal and the growing acceptance of slice-of-life Indian dramas in international markets.

Summary of Highest-Grossing Indian Films in China

Dangal (2016) – ¥1,299.2M (approx. ₹1,200 crore in China)

(approx. ₹1,200 crore in China) Secret Superstar (2017) – ¥747M (approx. ₹863 crore)

(approx. ₹863 crore) Andhadhun (2018) – ¥325M (approx. ₹333.62 crore)

(approx. ₹333.62 crore) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – ¥285M (approx. ₹295.76 crore)

(approx. ₹295.76 crore) Hindi Medium (2017) – ¥210M (approx. ₹219.17 crore)

Follow Box Office updates on Koimoi for all the latest.

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Venom: The Last Dance As 12th Highest-Grossing Comic Book Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News