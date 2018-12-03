2.0 Box Office: Not 1 Or 2 But Crosses 5 Films In Just 5 Days In The List Of Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2018

2.0 Box Office: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starring 2.0 has raked some huge numbers at the box office. The movie high on superlative VFX work and entertaining content enjoyed a successful run over its 4-day extended weekend.

The presence of superstar Akshay Kumar and positive word-of-mouth has helped 2.0 in its Hindi dubbed version, to earn ample amount at the ticket windows. After making 20.25 crores on an opening day, the movie remained stable on Friday by raking another 18 crores. On Saturday, the collections saw a jump with 25 crores coming in. The numbers further increased tremendously on Sunday as it went up to 34 crores. The overall weekend total for Hindi dubbed version stands at 97.25 crores.

With such collections, the movie has surpassed six movies in the list of highest opening weekend grossers of 2018. 2.0 has crossed Raid (41.01 crores), Badhaai Ho (45.06 crores), Satyameva Jayate (56.91 crores), Gold (71.30 crores), Baaghi 2 (73.10 crores). If we include the India box office collections of Avengers: Infinity War (94.30 crores), then 2.0 has crossed this as well. This means it has crossed 6 films in total in the list.

2.0 stands at the fifth position below Sanju (120.06 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (119 crores), Padmaavat (114 crores) and Race 3 (106.47 crores). In a meanwhile, the sci-fi thriller has eliminated Raid from the list.

Out of above-mentioned movies, Padmaavat, Badhaai Ho and Thugs Of Hindostan enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend, while Satyameva Jayate and Gold got a 5-day extended weekend.

2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles, released on 29th November 2018. Upon its release, the movie received praises for its socially relevant concept and the top-notch visual effects.