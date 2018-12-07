2.0 Box Office: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is winning hearts and how! Right from its first day, the film has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences and critics. The positive word of mouth has helped the film to grow huge at the box office.

The film completed its 8-day extended first week yesterday and it stands at the total collections of 139.75 crores at the box office (Hindi). It collected 97.25 crores in its first weekend.

Over the years, actor Akshay Kumar has garnered a huge fan following across the country and is touted to be the biggest superstar, next to the trio of Khans. With 2.0 doing wonders at the ticket windows, let us go through the week 1 collection of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan (Tiger Zinda Hai & Sultan)

Dabangg Khan aka Salman Khan is believed to be the hit machine of Bollywood. If we overlook his last releases, Tubelight and Race 3, Salman has given all the hit films in his career. His film Sultan which had released in 2016, enjoyed a 5-day weekend and 9-day week at the box office. Sultan garnered 180.36 crores in its first weekend and 229.16 crores in its first week. This film still remains Salman’s highest (extended) week 1 earner.

Whereas Tiger Zinda Hai too enjoyed a fabulous run at the box office. released in 2017, this Salman Khan starrer garnered 114.93 crores in its first weekend and 206.04 crores in its first week.

Aamir Khan (Dhoom 3 & Dangal)

Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan, who is known to make content films, went wrong this time with his recent release Thugs Of Hindostan. But again, we can’t judge a book by its cover. In the past, Aamir has given us blockbuster films. His film Dangal collected a whopping amount of 106.95 crores in its first weekend and 197.54 crores in its first week.

Aamir’s Dhoom 3 too had a great run at the box office. It collected 107 crores in its first weekend and 185.50 crores in its first week.

Shah Rukh Khan (Chennai Express & Happy New Year)

King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t enjoyed a great run in terms of box office lately, but he too had a terrific time in the past. SRK’s Happy New Year had collected a huge amount of 108.86 crores in its first weekend and 157.50 crores in the first week.

His Chennai Express was appreciated by the audiences. It had collected 100.35 crores on its first weekend and 156.60 crores in its first week.