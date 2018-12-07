2.0 Box Office Collections: Extended Week 1 VS The Top Runners Of 2018!

2.0 Box Office Collections: Mega release 2.0 has done a splendid business in its extended first week. After taking an impressive opening amidst the euphoria, this Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s showdown stayed consistent during weekdays.

During the first weekend, 2.0 made 97.25 crores and added another 47.75 crores* during its 8-day extended week, thus making a grand total of 140 crores* (Hindi version). And with such a huge collection, 2.0 has made its way amongst the best first-week grossers of Bollywood in 2018.

Talking about the highest first-week collection, let’s take a look at the best of the year:

Sanju

This Rajkumar Hirani directorial still remains at the top with the highest first-week collections. Based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, the movie saw a terrific word-of-mouth coming its way. In its first week, the movie made a humongous collection of 202.51 crores.

Padmaavat

The epic Indian period drama was loosely based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat. Despite a lot of controversies, the movie amassed 166.50 crores in its 8-day extended first week.

Race 3

The third instalment of successful Race franchise was criticized heavily from all the corners. Right from the direction to acting, the movie got trolled in every department. Despite tons of negativity, Race 3, boasting of Salman Khan’s brand value, managed a huge total of 145 crores in week one.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Riding high on pre-release buzz, this Amitabh Bachchan-Amir Khan’s magnum opus collected 134.95 crores (only Hindi version) in its 8-day extended week.

Baaghi 2

The sequel to 2016 hit, Baaghi, surprised everyone by exceeding all the expectations at the box office. After taking a terrific opening of 25.10 crores, the movie remained rock-steady during weekdays and collected 112.85 crores in the first week.