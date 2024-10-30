Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved Bollywood actors. But he’s all over the news over an old resurfaced video that has been labeled a misogynist. It features the KGF Chapter 2 actor promoting “machoism” by slamming Indian men who like wearing colors like pink and shaving their chests. Scroll below for all the details!

Dutt has been a part of over 130 Indian films. He’s widely known for his roles in Daag, Khalnayak, Munna Bhai, Agneepath, and KGF Chapter 2. Apart from his tremendous acting chops, fans look upto the 65-year-old actor for his well-toned physique.

In 2008, Sanjay Dutt slammed the men of our country who’re embracing their feminine side more than their manliness. He said in an old viral video, “Problem ye hai, there are too many ‘mard log’ these days who’re walking around with long hair, waxed legs, and shaved chests. Men today are spending more time in beauty parlors than in gyms, where they belong. Ye mard sirf naam ke hai… ye cooking karna chahte hai and they want to look after babies.”

The video doesn’t end there! Sanjay Dutt further called out those men and said they want to feel like “bhenjis.” He further mocked the male section who wear colors like pink, purple and mauve. At one point, he asks, ” Tell me what is wrong with you guys?”

The video created an uproar on social media. Netizens slammed the Double iSmart star for his misogynist remarks. But it was all for an endorsement for a soda brand.

A netizen reacted, “Sanju Baba – if I am not wrong, you were the trend setter for long hair”

Another commented, “It’s even funnier because Sanjays entire career took off because of his long hair”

A user pointed out, “He will get cancelled for saying even 10% of the stuff in 2024.”

A troll responded, “All it needed was a Sunny Deol saying this, this instead of him. Sanju has been all, that he said is wrong with men.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

This Haywards 5000 Soda AD by Sanju Baba deserves to be in the hall of fame 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/P6EXZBLVtv — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) October 29, 2024

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Telugu science-fiction film, Double iSmart, co-starring Ram Pothineni.

