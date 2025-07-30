Mohit Suri’s recent masterpiece, Saiyaara, made a substantial impact with its emotionally charged love story and soulful music. The film connected well with the audience, who still can’t stop thinking about it. And now, the demand for Saiyaara 2 is growing louder daily. Here are three strong reasons why Saiyaara 2 should happen.

1. Saiyaara is a blockbuster

With each passing day, Saiyaara continues to create history at the box office, having collected a staggering ₹404 crores worldwide. The film has surpassed lifetime collections of Bollywood blockbusters like Simmba (₹393.01 crores), Happy New Year (₹385 crores), and Kick (₹377 crores), proving that a soulful romantic drama can rival even the biggest commercial entertainers.

When it comes to music, Saiyaara strikes a historic chord. Its title track made history as the first Indian song to top Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, surpassing global icons like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK, and Sabrina Carpenter.

A film that captivates audiences both through its narrative and its soundtrack clearly builds a profound emotional bond, and that’s exactly why Saiyaara merits a sequel.

2. Saiyaara has the potential to be a powerful franchise

Mohit Suri has already proven his knack for building successful film franchises. With Aashiqui and Ek Villain, he created emotional universes that audiences wanted to revisit. Saiyaara is no different.

With its heartfelt story, rich characters, and a strong musical identity, the film lays a solid foundation for a franchise. A second film could build on this base and take things to the next level.

3. Saiyaara Sequel is already in demand

It’s not just fans who want Saiyaara 2. Recently, WAR director Siddharth Anand posted on X (formerly Twitter) expressing how much he loves the film. He even calls out to the makers, urging them to bring a sequel. When a director of his calibre publicly supports a film, it shows the kind of industry-wide impact Saiyaara has made.

A little late to the party. Had heard so much about the film already. Apart from it being the blockbuster ofcourse. Went in to the film with all these expectations. And yet! Just LOVED IT!!! Just wow! Here’s a film maker at his finest! His craft at its peak. His conviction… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, fans who feel a deep connection to the film continue to express their love online through reels, heartfelt comments, and fan edits. They’re asking for more: more music, more emotion, and more of the world that moved them. Their expectations are loud and clear.

With staggering box office success, a record-breaking soundtrack, support from leading filmmakers, and an ever-growing fanbase, Saiyaara has everything it takes to evolve into a powerful sequel. Now, the ball is in Mohit Suri’s court to bring this beloved world back to life.

