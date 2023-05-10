Filmmaker-producer Zoya Akhtar, who is known for films such as ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, is gearing up for her new streaming series ‘Dahaad’ which she has co-created with her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti.

Zoya feels that when working in a collaborative set-up as a creator, it’s important to have a shared set of values as it gives a clarity of thought and also fine tunes the narrative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Zoya Akhtar told IANS: “The most important thing when you co-write or co-create a project is to have a shared set of values. Your value system should be similar only then you will be able to do complete justice to your story. When you get an idea, things organically start coming to you. It’s then up to you to decide what goes in the frame and what stays out.”

Zoya Akhtar, who is also the producer of the series, said she finds her strength in creative production.

“My strength lies more in creative production. I can get a cast together, the crew together and I can work towards how the final output will look visually but with regards to budgeting and logistics that is expected out of a regular producer, I would say it’s not my strongest area,” Zoya Akhtar concluded.

‘Dahaad‘ will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

Must Read: Pakistani Actress Sehar Shinwari’s Tweet About Filing A Complaint Against PM Narendra Modi Gets A Savage Reply From Delhi Police: “How Come You Are Tweeting When Internet Has Been Shut..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News