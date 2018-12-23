Zero Box Office Weekend 1: Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the film released on Friday with mixed critical reception. The movie opened below expectations as 20.14 crores came in on opening day. After taking a fair opening, it was expected to see growth or at least to stay stable on Saturday but the movie failed in doing so.

Zero witnessed a drop on day 2 by adding 18.22 crores more and taking the total to 38.36 crores. With mixed word-of-mouth, the movie might jump on Sunday but that would be just limited. Zero is one of the lowest openers for SRK and far away from reaching into his top 3 first weekend grossers.

Happy New Year collected 108.86 crores in its opening weekend and still holds the record of being Khan’s highest opening weekend. Chennai Express made a mammoth total of 100.35 crores (Including paid previews) in its opening weekend. Crime thriller Raees despite a clash with Kaabil collected a grand total of 93.25 crores in its 5-day extended weekend. Dilwale is at the 4th spot with a collection of 65.09 crores in the first weekend. At 5th place, Fan holds the position with 52.35 crores.

For now, it looks like, given the limited growth Zero might end up at the 5th spot, for which it needs another 13.99 crores on Sunday. To surpass Dilwale for the 4th spot, Zero needs 26.73 crores coming today, which as for now looks out of reach.

Talking about opening weekend grossers, let’s look at the top 5 highest weekend grossers of Salman and Aamir:

Salman Khan

Sultan

YRF’s wrestling drama made a whopping total of 180.36 crores in its 5-day extended weekend.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan’s collaboration with Rajshri Productions resulted in the movie in minting 129.77 crores in its 4-day extended weekend.

Ek Tha Tiger

The action-thriller collected 116.05 crores in its 5-days extended-weekend.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Sequel to blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, the movie made 114.93 crores in its opening weekend.

Race 3

The third installment of Race franchise collected 106.47 crores in the first weekend despite negative reviews.

Aamir Khan

Thugs Of Hindostan

After taking a historic start, the movie made 119 crores in its 4-day extended weekend.

Dhoom 3

Being a part of successful franchise Dhoom, the movie opened tremendously and collected 107 crores in the first weekend.

Dangal

Wrestling drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari amassed a grand total of 106.95 crores in its opening weekend

PK

This Indian satirical comedy directed by Rajkumar Hirani, collected 95.21 crores in an opening weekend.

3 Idiots

The All-time blockbuster directed by Rajkumar Hirani earned a decent sum of 39 crores in its first weekend back in 2009. But where it went after the, we all know.

