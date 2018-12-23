KGF Box Office Collections Day 2: It’s A Jump For The Yash Starrer!

KGF Box Office Collections Day 2: Yash, the bold-faced beardo, in KGF has been garnering appraises from all corners as the film continues to amass mixed response. The movie opened on a decent note & has witnessed a jump on its second day at the box office.

The movie collected 2.10 crores on its day 1 on 1500 screens. It surely is facing some heat from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero on the other side. Yes, even the latter isn’t doing great business but it’s all about the screen count and Zero is leading over there. Its 2nd week has Simmba taking over the driving seat, so KGF has yo sustain very well in order to retain some screens.

It has showed a jump and collected 3 crores on its 2nd day. The movie now stands at the grand total of 5.10 crores in 2 days. It needs a good jump today in order to have a satisfactory weekend. Anything in the range of 10 crores (weekend 1) will be a good number for the Hindi version of the film.

Having started his career in Kannada television, Yash made his debut in cinema in 2013 with the film Googly and delivered some commercially successful films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Gajakesari and Santhu Straight Forward.

The film released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Set in the 1970s, the story of the film revolves around a young man named Rocky (Yash), who is born on a special day and has a desire to rule the gold mines of Mumbai city.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in two parts. The Hindi version of the film will be distributed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

