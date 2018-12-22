KGF Box Office Collections Day 1: Yash Starrer Takes A Decent Start!

KGF Box Office Collections Day 1: Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF – Chapter 1 released yesterday and got around 1500 screens in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Trailer of the movie was well received among the movie lovers & the pre-release buzz was decent up north.

The advance booking of the film was performing well in the south but north was just about okay. Talking about the first day collections of the film, it has bagged 2.10 crores on its day 1. It’s not a bumper start and could’ve been better considering the number of screens it got.

The reviews for the movie are pretty mixed but Yash has been garnering positive response from all corners. Some are terming it has pure masala entertainer while others are labelling it as a chaos. It has a tough competition from Zero, at least in its 1st weekend. From Monday, word of mouth will speak for both the films.

Excel Entertainment, known for commercial Hindi drama films, such as Rock On!! 2, Raees, Fukrey series, Gold and many more, is now backing up KGF which is a Kannada film. Sidhwani says cinema has overcome the language barrier.

An action period drama based on Kolar Gold fields, it is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. It released yesterday i.e. 21st December clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

