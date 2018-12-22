Zero Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Witnesses A Drop!

The highly anticipated last ‘Khan’ movie of the year – Zero starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan along with Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma has finally hit the theatre screens yesterday and things don’t seem to have gone very well! The Aanand L. Rai directorial has received mix response from the critics as well as the audiences and that clearly is affecting the box office numbers.

Talking about today’s morning occupancy, it registers around 30-40% of the cinema halls. It has unfortunately seen a drop as the occupancy laid in the range of 45-50% yesterday. Moreover, today being a Saturday – the percentage should’ve only risen up for things to work as expected but alas! No wonder the word-of-mouth is playing the lead role in this case as a major chunk of the audience consists of those who felt disappointed after watching the movie.

It is being majorly said that the movie lost track in its 2nd half, which ended up losing viewers’ interest. Albeit, we can only hope for the afternoon, the evening and the coming days to show a good response at the ticket windows for this SRK starrer to flourish!

Also featuring Anushka Sharma as Aafia and Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari, has cameos by multiple Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, R. Madhavan and Abhay Deol.

Actress Karisma Kapoor is emotional about sharing screen space with the legendary Sridevi – even though in a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which released on Friday.

“Thank you Shah Rukh and team ‘Zero’ for giving me the opportunity to share screen space (even if it was for a few minutes) with the legend and my all time favourite Sridevi, we miss you. Special moments,” Karisma wrote on Instagram along with a photograph of herself with Sridevi from the “Zero” set.

Zero was the last film of Sridevi, who died aged 54 in February this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!