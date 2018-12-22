Zero's 20 Crores Vs Last 3 Releases Of Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

The romantic-drama Zero, directed by Aanand L. Rai, released on Friday. The movie was amongst the much-awaited releases of the year due to Shah Rukh Khan’ s vertically challenged character and VFX work. Riding on huge pre-release buzz, the movie took a decent start on its opening day.

Zero collected a good number of 20.14 crores on the first day but failed to rake as per the hype. Also, when compared with SRK’s contemporaries, Salman Khan’s and Aamir Khan’s previous releases, the collections are on the lower side.

Let’s take a glance at last 3 releases of two Khans:

Salman Khan

Race 3

Directed by Remo D’Souza, this third installment of Race franchise made a whopping collection on opening day by collecting 29.17 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger marked the second collaboration of director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan after blockbuster Sultan. The movie opened on a humongous note by collecting 34.10 crores.

Tubelight

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is amongst the lowest openers for Salman Khan. It raked in 21.15 crores on the first day.

Aamir Khan

Thugs Of Hindostan

Being Diwali release of 2018, the movie witnessed an earth-shattering opening at the box office. It collected 50.75 crores (Hindi) on the first day and is the all-time biggest opener of Bollywood.

Dangal

The wrestling drama directed Nitesh Tiwari garnered 29.78 crores at the box office, on its opening day and saw terrific word-of-mouth coming its way.

PK

This Indian satirical comedy directed by Rajkumar Hirani recorded a huge figure of 26.63 crores on the first day.

