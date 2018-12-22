Zero Box Office Collections: The much-awaited Zero, finally hit the theatres on Friday across the country. The romantic-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif did manage to take a decent start but failed to rake in as expected.

The movie took an impressive start in the morning shows and was expected to gather momentum in the following evening and night shows but failed in doing so, owing to the mixed word-of-mouth. As a result of which just 20.14 crores came in on the first day. The numbers are just about decent considering it is a non-holiday release, but the movie with an immense pre-release buzz and credible names, was expected to take a humongous start.

With such collections, Zero has turned out to be one of the lowest openers in the recent times for Shah Rukh Khan.

Let’s take a look at the opening day collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s last 5 movies:

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic-drama starring SRK and Anushka Sharma took a slow start at the box office by collecting 15.25 crores and is the lowest opener for the star.

Raees

This crime-thriller despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil managed a superb collection on day 1 by raking 20.42 crores.

Fan

Produced by Yash Raj Films Productions, Fan opened on a decent note at the box office by collecting 19.20 crores on first day.

Dilwale

This multi-starrer comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, marked a comeback of the beloved pair of SRK-Kajol. It amassed 21.80 crores on opening day, despite a clash with Bajirao Mastani.

Happy New Year

The heist-comedy remains the biggest opener for Khan and also the second highest opener of all-time in Bollywood. It made a colossal 42.60 crores (Hindi) on opening day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!