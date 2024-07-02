In a week filled with significant events in the entertainment industry, Luv Sinha explained his absence from his sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, while Hina Khan revealed her emotional journey from an award show to her first chemotherapy session. Deepika Padukone received praise from Jawan director Atlee for her performance in Kalki 2898 AD, and Shah Rukh Khan was honored with a prestigious award at the Locarno Film Festival.

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan made a big debut with Maharaj, which is now trending No. 1 on Netflix. Additionally, Rhea Chakraborty launched her new podcast “Chapter 2,” featuring Sushmita Sen as the first guest. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his experiences with colorism, candidly describing himself as Bollywood’s “ugliest actor.”

Luv Sinha Explains Absence from Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha, has addressed his absence from her recent wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. In a series of social media posts, Luv hinted at his reasons for not attending the ceremony.

Sharing a news article that mentioned his family ties to a politician with controversial business dealings, Luv wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me based on false assumptions won’t alter the fact that for me my family will always come first.” He further clarified his stance by stating, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend and would not associate with some people no matter what.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a private ceremony on June 23rd. Their parents and Sonakshi’s twin brother, Kussh, were present to celebrate the occasion. While the exact reasons behind Luv’s absence remain unclear, his social media posts suggest a disagreement with the groom’s family background.

Hina Khan Reveals Emotional Journey: Straight from Award Show to First Chemo

Actress Hina Khan shared a powerful video on social media, documenting her battle with cancer. The video opens with Khan attending a glamorous award show, receiving an award, and then transitioning to a hospital setting for her first chemotherapy session.

In an accompanying message, Khan revealed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer. She shared the video “to normalise the challenges of life,” not just for herself but for others facing similar struggles.

Khan emphasizes the importance of positivity throughout the video, stating, “We become what we believe in, and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself.”

This glimpse into Khan’s journey has garnered immense support from fans and colleagues alike, praising her courage and resilience.

Deepika Padukone Receives Praise from Jawan Director Atlee for Performance in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone‘s performance in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD continues to garner acclaim. Her Jawan director, Atlee, took to social media to express his admiration, calling her “his biggest fan” and praising her work in the film. Padukone responded with a simple “Thank you Sir!”

This adds to the growing chorus of praise for Kalki 2898 AD. Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Nagarjuna Akkineni also commended the film’s director, Nag Ashwin, and Padukone’s performance, particularly her powerful “fire scene.”

Kalki 2898 AD’s box office success and celebrity endorsements solidify its impact on Indian cinema and its captivating performances. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning “King Khan” of Bollywood, is set to be honored at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The festival will present Khan with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award, recognizing his remarkable career spanning over 100 films across diverse genres.

This award celebrates Khan’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. From his early breakthroughs to recent blockbusters, he has captivated audiences worldwide.

The ceremony will take place on the evening of August 10th at Piazza Grande, the festival’s iconic open-air venue. Fans can also look forward to a screening of “Devdas” (2002), a pivotal film in Khan’s filmography, and a public conversation with the star on August 11th. This recognition by the Locarno Film Festival further cements Shah Rukh Khan’s status as a global cinematic icon. Read more

Junaid Khan Scores Big Debut with “Maharaj” Trending No. 1 on Netflix

Junaid Khan’s arrival is nothing short of impressive. His debut film, “Maharaj,” has taken the streaming world by storm, currently holding the coveted number one spot on Netflix. This early success has garnered him widespread praise and solidified his potential as a rising star.

Critics and audiences alike are applauding Junaid’s performance as Karsandas Mulji. His portrayal is lauded for its depth and authenticity, showcasing a natural talent that shines through in his first major film. Fans are particularly impressed by his ability to embody the historical figure, drawing comparisons between the real-life persona and Junaid’s on-screen portrayal.

Positive audience reception is overwhelming, with many praising Junaid’s nuanced performance and the genuineness he brings to the character. This outpouring of support is a testament to Junaid’s dedication and hard work, making “Maharaj” a remarkable debut that sets the stage for a promising career.

Rhea Chakraborty Launches New Podcast “Chapter 2” with Sushmita Sen as First Guest

Rhea Chakraborty is stepping into a new chapter with her podcast titled “Chapter 2.” The teaser for the show was recently released, featuring Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen as the first guest.

This podcast marks a fresh start for Chakraborty, offering a platform for in-depth conversations and personal stories. In the teaser, Chakraborty delivers a thought-provoking message: “Hate is yelled, and Love is felt.” This sentiment reflects her desire to promote positivity and introspection, a theme often seen in the meaningful quotes she wears on t-shirts.

Chakraborty announced the podcast launch on her Instagram, celebrating her 32nd birthday and her personal growth over the past four years. “Chapter 2” invites inspiring individuals who have embraced their own life transformations, with Sushmita Sen kicking off the series. Chakraborty expressed her admiration for Sen, stating, “I’ve looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I’m still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it.”

The “Chapter 2” podcast is expected to offer a unique space for both Chakraborty and her guests to share their journeys and inspire listeners.

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently seen in the ZEE5 movie “Raaz of Rautu”, spoke out about facing colorism and discrimination in Bollywood.

In promotions for the film, Siddiqui revealed he’s been subjected to criticism about his looks throughout his career. This has led him to believe he’s the industry’s “ugliest actor”.

“I don’t know why some people hate the way I look,” Siddiqui told News18. “Even I question it sometimes. Why did I enter films looking like this?”

“I am the ugliest actor, physically, there is,” he added. “I’ve heard this for so long that I’ve begun to believe it.”

Despite his experiences, Siddiqui clarified he doesn’t hold any grudges against the industry. Read more.

