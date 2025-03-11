Bollywood icon Shraddha Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan share a bond of friendship since childhood. But did you know that Shraddha Kapoor had a crush on Varun Dhawan, proposed to him, and got rejected? Read on to know more!

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Shraddha and Rajkumar Rao appeared to promote their film Stree 2. The actress recalled an incident where she proposed to Varun Dhawan. Shraddha shared, “Bahut purani kahani hai yeh. Logo ko pata hai. Varun ne mera proposal reject kiya tha. It is very funny. Humare dads shoot pe gaye the. Mujhe bachpan me Varun pe chhota sa crush tha. Hum mountain top pe gaye, waha pe khelte khelte gaye. Maine bola, ‘Main aapse ek baat bolungi, Varun, main ulta bolungi toh aap uska meaning samajh jaana.’ Maine bola, ‘You love I.’ Usne kaha, ‘Mujhe ladkiyan pasand nahi hai.’Aur woh bhaag ke chala gaya phir.”

Later, in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Varun Dhawan appeared to promote his film Baby John. The actor reminisced about when Shraddha Kapoor proposed to him when she was 8 years old. When asked why he rejected Shraddha’s proposal, Varun had his side of the story to share. The Bediya actor shared, “It was Shraddha’s tenth birthday party. She had invited me to her birthday, and she was wearing a frock. At that time, there were around four guys who were in love with Shraddha. Suddenly, I was surrounded by these guys, who questioned me, ‘Why don’t you like Shraddha?’”

He then added, “I was like, ‘I’m interested in dance competition.’ They were like, ‘No, no you will have to like her.’ I am not even kidding. These were the guys who liked her. They started fighting with me. I was beaten up.”

Varun shared that it was extremely filmy, and how Shraddha made them beat him for rejecting his proposal. He went to participate in a dance competition and won, while Shraddha came third.

The story took a turn when they turned teenagers, and Varun went to Sharddha’s school for a dandiya competition. Varun shared that he got into trouble for hitting someone with dandiya, and it was Shraddha who saved him. He said, “That day, she looked extremely beautiful. That day, I regretted turning her down. We then became friends. This is a huge story. You ask her what happened next.”

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have collaborated for films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and recently Varun Dhawan had a cameo in blockbuster film Stree 2.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Felt Uncomfortable Wearing ‘Bright Tight Garments’ In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar Shares An Interesting Anecdote

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News