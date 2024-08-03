SRK and Salman’s on-screen chemistry drew comparisons to Karan and Arjun in real life, and their off-screen bond appeared to be just as strong.

They publicly backed each other, made cameo appearances in one other’s films (such as SRK’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Salman’s Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega), and were frequently seen celebrating each other’s accomplishments.

However, their friendship encountered a significant hurdle in 2008, resulting in a notable fallout. This period of estrangement marked a low point in their relationship, but it was not the end of their story. By 2011, the duo had begun to mend their bond, and their journey towards reconciliation became a notable chapter in their lives.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: From Fallout to Friendship

One particularly memorable event occurred when Shah Rukh Khan explained why he had first avoided physical expressions of affection, such as cuddling, with Salman Khan. His conclusion was very personal and based on the complexities of their connection, demonstrating his careful approach to their partnership.

The restoration of their friendship was a watershed moment for both fans and industry professionals. By 2010, they had reunited, and their rekindled friendship was symbolized by a meaningful hug, ushering in a new chapter in their relationship. Their path from alienation to reconciliation has demonstrated the power of forgiveness and the enduring resilience of their relationship.

Both performers have enjoyed professional success in recent years. Despite his personal troubles, Shah Rukh Khan had a spectacular year in 2023, with hits such as Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Looking ahead, he will star in King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, and has numerous intriguing projects in the works, including sequels to Pathaan and Jawan, as well as a highly awaited film titled Tiger vs Pathaan.

