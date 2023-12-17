Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is one such actress of Bollywood who never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything happening. Time and again, she has made headlines for speaking her mind. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when two prolific actors, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri, revealed a comment they received from Shabana Azmi on their photograph. Scroll down to know about it.

The two actors once appeared on Anupam Kher’s chat show, The Anupam Kher Show, where they opened up about being called ‘badshakal’ (ugly) by Azmi. The legendary actors have made an undefeatable contribution to the Hindi film industry. After starting their careers with different kinds of films, they became the iconic stars of the industry.

During their appearance on The Anupam Kher Show, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri recalled an instance when Shabana Azmi called them ugly during their days at the National School of Drama (NSD). They revealed her reaction and said, “Do itne badshakal insaan, kaise yeh jurrat kar sakte hain actor banne ki? Himmat kaise hui tumhari yahan aane ki? (How dare two such ugly people dream of becoming actors? How dare you come here?)”

Later, when he was asked if he had any complex about his looks, Naseeruddin Shah told Anupam Kher he surely had, especially during the time when Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan had appeared in the scene.

He said, “They were just not pretty faces, they had the gravitas of playing character roles as well. And I knew that I did not look like a film star. I had difficulty accepting it but I was able to live with it. “But I realised that I had the advantage of changing my face. And as far as handsomeness is concerned, I knew that you are as handsome as you feel. I think it’s really a question of confidence.”

After calling him ugly, Shabana Azmi shared the screen with Naseeruddin Shah in Masoom, Sparsh, Mandi, and Nishant.

