Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. From Wake Up Sid to his much-awaited upcoming film Ramayana, he has established himself as a versatile actor in the industry. However, did you know that despite coming from a privileged background, Rishi Kapoor kept his son Ranbir Kapoor on a tight budget during his college days to make him understand the value of money? Read on to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor Recalled Early College Days

In an interview with Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Ranbir reminisced about his early days of college. He shared, “My father had kept me on a very tight budget. Of course, when I say ‘tight budget’, I am still coming from a privileged background, but it was enough to have a McDonald’s menu meal for lunch and dinner. So, it was like USD 2 for lunch and USD 2 for dinner. It was as strict as that even though I come from a privileged background. He never addressed it. But I think he wanted me to live like a student and not a superstar’s son. Maybe it was to teach the value of money.”

Ranbir Kapoor Lived The Same Conservative Life

The Animal star also mentioned that he continued living the same conservative life after returning from New York. He also started travelling on public transport because Rishi Kapoor stopped giving pocket money and he stopped working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director. “My father wanted me to learn that this is not life; you are too moisturised. You need to see what hardship is,” he concluded.

More About Ranbir Kapoor

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York after completing education in Mumbai. He made his acting debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has multiple projects in the pipeline, which includes Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana opposite Sai Pallavi, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra part 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth

According to Siasat Daily, Ranbir Kapoor’s estimated net worth is around Rs 345 crore as of 2025. He charges around Rs 50 crore per film. Beyond films, he also earns through brand endorsements, real estate, and business. He earns Rs 6 crore per brand deal. Ranbir also owns a luxurious car collection that includes a Range Rover, a Mercedes G63, and a Bentley Continental GT, among others.

Today, as a successful star of his generation, Ranbir Kapoor appreciates the lessons of money and humility taught by his father, Rishi Kapoor, in his early years of life.

