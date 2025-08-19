Dhoom 4 is already in the buzz among the audience, especially after reports about the Dhoom 4 cast circulate on the internet. For those who might not know, Dhoom is a popular Indian Cinema franchise and is reportedly gearing up for its next sequel. As of now, reports reveal that Ranbir Kapoor is expected to play the main lead in the movie, potentially replacing Abhishek Bachchan. Amid this, new sources revealed that YRF has potentially approached another major hero for the film.

YRF Reportedly Eyes A Telugu Star For Dhoom 4

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to play the key role in Dhoom 4, but according to a report from Aakashavaani, Yash Raj Films has reportedly approached a Telugu hero for the film. The role will be alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which seems like a second lead male character for the film. The role could even be that of a villain. India Today previously reported that the makers were looking to cast a popular South Indian actor as the main antagonist opposite Ranbir in the franchise. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Info – For #Dhoom4, YRF is reported to have approached yet another Telugu hero for a key role alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film. It is said that there has been no positive response from the hero. Ayan Mukerji is expected to direct the film. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) August 18, 2025

Despite Dhoom already being a gigantic franchise, there has been no positive response from the Telugu hero, and it seems that there is a chance that he will reject the offer. The film is anticipated to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The audience is not happy with this decision, especially after seeing Ayan’s work in War 2. Even many believe that his direction could be the major reason behind the lack of a positive response from the Telugu hero.

After hearing Ayan Mukherji name

He would have switched off his mobile — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) August 18, 2025

Rumored Cast Lineup For Dhoom 4

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Munjya actress Sharvari is also rumored to join Dhoom 4 cast. According to The Times of India, there are speculations about Kiara Advani and Sharvari potentially joining the cast, but nothing is confirmed yet. Additionally, the South star Suriya was also considered for the role of antagonist in the film, but this news is also a mere assumption as of now.

Besides this, Ranbir Kapoor has already been a blockbuster star in the past few years. With the release of Animal, he brought carnage to the box office. So, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to pull the same big numbers again if he becomes the lead actor in Dhoom 4.

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Projects

Dhoom 4 is expected to go on floors next April, and meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will wrap up his 2 big projects. He is roped to portray mythological character Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana and a lead alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. After the completion of these two projects, Kapoor is said to start working on the YRF heist thriller franchise.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Thama Teaser Review: Is It A Desi Version Of Twilight Ft Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna? My Bets Are On Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News