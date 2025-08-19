Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She marked her acting debut in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan. They both became overnight stars, and the film was a big hit at the box office. In a latest vlog of Farah Khan, Ameesha Patel reminisced about filming Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Read on to know more.

Sneak Peek Into Ameesha Patel’s South Mumbai House

In her YouTube show, Farah Khan visits celebrities’ homes along with her cook, Dilip. In a recent vlog, Farah Khan visited Ameesha Patel’s house in South Mumbai. Farah gave a sneak peek into Ameesha’s aesthetic house designed by herself and a luxurious bag collection. Together, they also cooked red chicken Thai curry while recalling about shooting Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and eating the same curry in Thailand every night.

Ameesha Patel Recalled An Incident From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Dilip joked about Farah scolding him all the time, and reacting to this, Ameesha shared an incident from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai sets. Ameesha said, “Hum logo ko Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai ke time par, Hrithik aur mujhe jo maa bhen ki gaaliyan milti thi. Aur hum logo ko jo daant daant ke sikhate the. I kid you not.” However, Farah jokingly corrected her by saying, “It is not true. Hrithik ko kabhi gaali nahi di, sirf Ameesha ko padti thi.”

More About Ameesha Patel’s House

Ameesha Patel’s house was a perfect mix of royalty and comfort with spacious living rooms, a huge balcony with seating area, and a wall full of rare MF Hussian’s paintings that represented major religions in the world. She also had a frame of her and Sunny Deol after doing the iconic film Gadar. Ameesha also showed her cupboards filled with luxurious and limited-edition bags from Gucci, YSL totes, Dior, Bottega Veneta, and Birkin. She has about 300-400 bags and has a list of every bag she owns on the doors of the cupboard.

