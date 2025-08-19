Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, recently opened up about a deeply personal and emotional incident from her teenage years. Known for her unfiltered and bold persona, she also shared that she grew up in a modest household in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, where patriarchal norms often shaped family dynamics.

In a candid conversation with Hauterrfly’s The Male Feminist podcast, the 38-year-old star said, “All my friends got their periods between classes 6 and 9, and I was still waiting. This worried my mother. At the time, I was obsessed with my dollhouse. One day, my mom got furious: ‘Already her period is delayed, and she is still obsessed with her dolls.’ She threw them away, thinking they were the reason for the delay. Then one day, I woke up and everything around me had blood on it. I was horrified, while my mother was happy that I had finally started menstruating.”

Death of Kangana Ranaut’s Brother

Kangana’s revelation comes from her broader discussion about her upbringing in a patriarchal environment. She spoke about the tragic loss of her parents’ firstborn son, named Hero, who died just 10 days after birth due to alleged hospital negligence.

“My mother’s firstborn was a baby boy who didn’t survive. He passed away just 10 days after his birth. My father had named him Hero, so losing him was a harrowing experience for them. He was born in a hospital, weighed 3.5 kg, and had no medical complications. My mother believes it was the carelessness of the hospital staff that killed her son, as they cut his umbilical cord incorrectly. After that, my grandmother took over and declared that none of us would be born in a hospital. After this incident, my mother conceived three more times and my aunt twice, and all of us were born in the same house, in the same room. Hospitals were banned for us,” recounted Kangana.

From Calling PM Modi a Feminist to Exposing Male Co-Stars’ Arrogance—Kangana Ranaut Gets Candid

Kangana Ranaut opened up on many topics in the same podcast, triggering widespread discussion. She called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the most prominent feminist and addressed women’s deep-rooted challenges in families, workplaces, and the film industry. She reflected on her personal life, sharing shocking family stories. She exposed how many male heroes act arrogantly and disrespectfully towards their female co-stars.

Kangana recently starred in and directed the film Emergency, where she played the role of former PM Indira Gandhi. She continues to balance her roles in cinema and politics. A four-time National Film Award winner, she’s known for bold roles and serves as a BJP MP from Mandi.

Check out the entire interview here:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Issues Apology After Backlash Over Resurfaced Bipasha Basu Comment, Clarifies “My Intent Was Never To Body-Shame”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News