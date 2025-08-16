Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold personality and unfiltered opinion. She has been in showbiz for over two decades and has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Recently, Kangana made a bold statement by sharing her views that male actors in the industry are unprofessional and impolite. Read on to know more.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Opinion On Male Actors

In an interview with Hauterfly, she was quizzed if she has ever faced inappropriate advances from co-stars, Kangana replied, “Maine zayada heros ke saath kaam he nahi kiya hai. Mera main concern yahi tha ki badtameez bohot hai heroes. Sirf main sexual tarike se nahi bol rahi hu. Late aana set pe, badtameeziyan karna, heroine ko nicha dikhana, sideline karna, choti van dena.”

Kangana Ranaut Says She Faced Trouble

“Mujhe kaafi trouble bhi hua hai ki kitne cases mujh pe kiye gaye isliye kyuki main waha pe in cheezon se okay nahi thi jabki most of the girls are okay with this, toh unko laga ki isko kyu itna ghamand hai. Toh aisa nahi tha ki mujhe ghamand tha lekin woh okay nahi tha. Par waha pe jis tarah ka mahol hai, they think it is acceptable, so they think, ‘yeh kon hoti hai itna ghamand dikhane wali? Baaki sab toh okay hai,’” she concluded.

More About Kangana Ranaut

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut marked her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the film Gangster. Some of her notable films include Life In A Metro, Queen, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, among others. She also owns a production house named Manikarnika Productions, under which she recently directed, co-produced and acted in her latest film, Emergency.

