Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the best on-screen pairs in Bollywood. During an “Ask me anything” session on her Instagram, Kajol answered a series of questions related to her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Read on to know more.

During an “Ask me anything” interaction with her fans, Kajol was asked, “Would you marry Shah Rukh Khan if you didn’t meet Ajay Devgan?” Kajol humorously replied, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing?” Her quirky response took over the internet. Another fan asked to describe her “bond” with SRK, and she described their bond as “Friends for life.”

One follower also asked, between Ajay Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan, who is her preferred co-star? To this she replied, “Depends on the situation.” Further, when she was asked about her first crush, Kajol revealed it was indeed her actor-husband Ajay Devgan: “Married my 1st crush!” Another user asked, “Do you feel jealous when your husband loves your babies more than you?” “Sometimes, but so does he,” she responded.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have collaborated for several blockbuster films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Baazigar and many more. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgan and Kajol are co-stars of films such as Tanhaji, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare and many more.

