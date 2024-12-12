Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime beau Shane Gregoire in a fairytale ceremony yesterday (December 11). The couple shared dreamy pictures on their social media handle. However, did you know that Aaliyah who is a social media influencer and content creator has had her own share of struggles when it came to the negativity and trolling. She had once faced excessive trolling and even nasty rape threats for posing in a lingerie.

For the unversed, back in February 2021, Aaliyah Kashyap had turned brand ambassador for a lingerie brand. However, her bold photoshoot for the brand led to her being brutally trolled and also receiving rape threats. She had shared a hard-hitting post on her social media handle slamming the internet bullies. Along with the message, she made sure to share a screenshot of the people who were abusing her in the comment section.

Aaliyah Kashyap had written, “The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other.”

Not only this but Aaliyah Kashyap had pointed out the hypocrisy of the people who are quick to conduct candle marches for a deceased rape victim but cannot stand up for a woman who is still alive. Kashyap had added, “The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other woman, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they’re on a moral high ground but in reality, they are the ones promoting the rape culture that exists.”

Later in her YouTube channel, Aaliyah Kashyap shared a video wherein she admitted to being an extremely sensitive person wherein every negative comment does affect her. However, coming to the happier times now, Aaliyah and Shane shared their delightful wedding pictures which broke the internet. Take a look at her post below.

