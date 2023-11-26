Much like in Bollywood films, Romance blossoms between two actors on film sets. This phenomenon has captured the fascination of audiences and the media for decades. Likewise, Amrita Singh and Sunny Deol’s affair made news back in the 80s and 90s.

For those unfamiliar, Amrita marked her entry into Bollywood with the 1983 film “Betaab,” where she starred opposite Sunny Deol. Reports from various media sources suggest that Amrita and Sunny developed a close bond during the film’s shooting, with the actress harboring a deep infatuation for Sunny.

Subsequently, their romance blossomed, becoming a widely discussed topic. However, unbeknownst to Amrita Singh, Sunny Deol harbored a secret that eventually led to the clandestine and abrupt conclusion of their relationship.

Subsequently, speculations circulated about Sunny Deol being romantically involved with Dimple Kapadia, yet they maintained a high degree of privacy regarding their relationship. There were reports suggesting that the two had even tied the knot at some point. During an interview with a media portal, Amrita Singh was questioned about Sunny and Dimple’s association, and she criticized the actor for engaging in an extramarital affair.

As per a Yahoo report, Amrita said, “I think she’s having her cake and eating it too. She’s got nothing to lose, and most importantly, she’s got her guy where she wants him. So what if it’s not heading anywhere? When you’ve already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that’s at status quo.”

Reports suggest that their bond developed during the filming of the movie “Manzil Manzil” (1984). The chemistry they displayed on-screen spilled over into off-screen camaraderie, and rumors of a romantic involvement began circulating in the media. At the time, Dimple Kapadia was already married to Rajesh Khanna, one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema.

Despite the rumors, both Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia remained relatively private about their personal lives, neither confirming nor denying the alleged affair. A few years ago, a pic of them holding hands and indulging in a conversation went viral on social media. The pic was from their holiday, where they were spotted together enjoying their time in Monaco.

