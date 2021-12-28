Bollywood’s most promising actor Aditya Roy Kapur has managed to capture millions of hearts across India with his amazing actings skills in movies. Well, did you know that once during his appearance in the most famous talk show Koffee With Karan, Aditya ended up swooning over a very famous B-town star?!

If you don’t, then continue reading to get to the exciting deet!

Coming to the topic, the actor on which Aditya Roy Kapur once swooned over is non-other than Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff!

Aditya Roy Kapur expressed his love for Tiger Shroff’s body during his appearance on Karan Johar’s famous talk show Koffee With Karan (season 6) along with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra.

During the rapid-fire round of the show, Karan had asked Aditya to name one Bollywood actor he would like to play strip poker with? To this, Aditya immediately replied by saying, “Tiger Shroff.” He further looked at Karan and said, “Look at that body!”

Well, we can’t blame Aditya at all for his answer, cause it’s not only him but a lot of Tiger’s fans go gaga over his well-maintained hot body.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Aditya was all set to star in the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series The Night Manager, in which he will essay the titular role played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series.

According to a source close to IANS: “The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur’s massive female fan following and back-to-back projects, the makers have roped him in to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the (original) series. It will feature the actor in a different avatar altogether.”

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The actor will also be starring in Om: The Battle Within and Hindi remake of the famous south movie Thadam.

