The box office clash between War 2 and Coolie continues to heat up. While both films have received mixed reviews and left many viewers underwhelmed, they are still posting strong numbers at the ticket counters.

The numbers are notable, particularly since neither film received overwhelmingly positive reactions at release. As War 2 and Coolie reach their fifth day, we take a look at their votes and ratings on BookMyShow.

Who has the higher votes & ratings at BookMyShow between War 2 & Coolie?

Coolie is featured twice on BookMyShow. One is the Hindi version of the film, Coolie: The Powerhouse (Hindi). As of writing, the Hindi version has around 17.4K votes and an 8.5/10 rating at BMS, which is a great rating even after the negative reaction.

Another rendition of Rajinikanth’s film, which is featured at BMS, is multilingual and titled as Coolie. This Coolie version has around 163.2K votes with 7.7/10 ratings.

Talking about War 2, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR film has 115K votes with 8.1/10 ratings at BookmyShow. So, with this, we can say that Coolie has a higher number of votes but fewer ratings than War 2 in its multilingual version. The Hindi version of the Superstar has fewer votes than the YRF Spy universe film but has higher ratings.

Who is winning the Box office race between War 2 & Coolie?

As the box office battle between War 2 and Coolie continues, it’s proving to be an interesting watch. According to Sacnilk, Coolie has collected around ₹198.12 crore, including Day 5 figures, while War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has amassed approximately ₹174.75 crore so far.

Clearly, Rajinikanth’s enduring star power continues to attract audiences, keeping Coolie ahead in the race despite stiff competition from the YRF Spy Universe.

