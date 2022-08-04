As Vikrant Massey had been appointed as an official friend for the Swiss watch brand Longines, in India, the actor was recently, seen cheering Team India at The Commonwealth Games’22 in Birmingham.

The sport event began on 28th July and will last until 8th August. The motto of the event is “Sport is the beginning of all” and is being held at Alexander Stadium. Around 70 nations are participating in it.

Vikrant has been showing his delight in his association with the brand while the actor was recently seen celebrating India’s Gold Medal Victory in Table Tennis at CWG 2022. The actor was seen holding the Indian Flag and the joy and prestige were clearly visible on his face.

Recently, Vikrant Massey along with ace swimmer Sajan Prakash celebrated the launch of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India in Delhi.

On the film front, the highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36.

Vikrant Massey was also recently seen in 14 Phere which was directed by Devanshu Kumar. The movie, which is now available on Zee 5, was released back on 23rd July 2021. It also stars Gauahar Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Batra and more. He also starred alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak.

