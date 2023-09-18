Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie ‘The Great Indian Family’, on Sunday treated his fans with a heartwarming picture with his mother.

Vicky’s Instagram account is filled with the posts of his projects, his photoshoots, lovey-dovey clicks with wife and actress Katrina Kaif, candid dance videos, and pictures of his family.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old actor shared a lovable picture with mommy Veena Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is the son of action director Sham Kaushal. In the photo, we can see Vicky donning green tee shirt.

His mother can be seen placing her head on Vicky’s chest, and the actor is holding her tightly. Both are flashing their beautiful smiles.

Vicky captioned the post as: “CutiepAai”, with a red heart emoji. Kriti Sanon commented: “So Cute”, while Sunny Hinduja wrote: “Sunday phun”.

The fans were also left in awe of the photo.

One wrote: “Most gorg people.. the woman behind the green flag man vicky is.”

“Pov: two cuties in one frame,” another wrote.

“Cutest mama bear with her baby bear,” another comment read.

‘The Great India Family’ is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control.

It stars an ensemble cast of Vicky, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

The film is slated to release on September 22.

He also has ‘Sam Bahadur’, and ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ in his kitty.

