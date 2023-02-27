Urvashi Rautela recently brought in her birthday in a unique and lavish style the actress has always amazed all her fans with her stunning pictures and whenever there is talk of beauty in Hindi cinema, Urvashi Rautela’s name is always in the list. Rautela always dominates the film industry for her impeccable style and stunning looks. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Urvashi who enjoyed her birthday in Paris in a very lavish and elegant way reportedly spent over 1.12 million USD on her luxury birthday. Yes, you heard it right the actress had a very grand birthday party. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on social media, which just made the audience go insane. Urvashi, who spent millions on her birthday, had 100 diamond studded roses along with 24-carat gold cupcakes, and diamond cakes and the entire decor was decorated with helium balloons, real roses, and lavish candles. The glam queen also penned a heartfelt note for everyone, expressing her gratitude.

In the earlier pictures, Urvashi Rautela posed in a royal blue mini dress with the gifts and cakes she received from her well-wishers and admirers.

The pictures drove her fans crazy and everyone is still showering love on her. However, after elating her followers with her birthday celebration pics, Urvashi Rautela teased them in a sensual avatar. She shared the pictures of her birthday noon look. The smile and the glam on her face for the birthday are making those pictures more alluring.

We can just say that this grand birthday of the actress, where she spends millions of dollars, which is around 93 lakh for her entire birthday, is definitely going to be one of the best and the most memorable birthdays of her.

Take a look at the million dollars birthday glam pictures now.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.

