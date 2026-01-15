Even as stories gathered steam about a parting of ways between Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and producer Karan Johar after the recent failure of their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, reliable industry sources have revealed that these are baseless rumors, revealing in fact that Kartik extended a gesture of support towards his producer literally days after the film’s release by waiving off Rs 15 crore from his fee.

Industry sources are calling this a responsible gesture on the part of the actor, and hailing it as the need of the hour at a time when the majority of Hindi films are underperforming at the box office. “Kartik has stepped up not just as an actor, but as a true partner of his producers by standing by them and by the film at such a time,” an industry veteran says. He explains that “Actors always hog the success of their films, but most of them vanish when a film flops. Kartik is one of the rare stars of this generation who has shown maturity and responsibility. All movie stars go through ups and downs. The ones who stand by their producers in hard times are the ones who end up having long and successful careers.”

Kartik Aaryan Also Waived Off A Decent Chunk Of His Remuneration After Shehzada’s Box Office Failure

Incidentally, this is not the first time Kartik has extended such grace. The actor similarly stood by his producers by waiving off a significant chunk of his remuneration after his film Shehzada underperformed at the box office a few years ago.

Kartik Aaryan Shoots For Dharma Productions’ Nagzilla

Kartik and Johar have reportedly laughed away rumors to the effect that Johar’s talent agency DCAA and Kartik have called it quits. It should be noted that ever since Kartik and Johar announced their professional partnerships, false stories have been floated by unidentified but clearly disgruntled parties, undermining their personal and professional relationship.

As it turns out, Kartik is currently shooting Nagzilla, another film that is co-produced by Dharma Productions. Sources at Dharma say all is well between the actor and the producer, and that they’re already discussing a third film together.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: When Ameesha Patel Got Candid About Struggles As An Outsider In The Industry, “I Don’t Drink, Smoke, Or Engage In Flattery For Work”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News