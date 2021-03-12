Veteran actor Jackie Shroff was a guest on the singing reality show “Indian Idol” recently, and a pleasant surprise awaited the actor. He was treated to a special video made by his family, where his wife Ayesha Shroff and son Tiger Shroff shared special messages for the actor.

Talking about when she had met him for the first time and their life together, Ayesha said: “It will be fun for all of you to know that the first time I met him, I was 13 years old. I actually met him at a record shop where we spoke for two minutes and then I went home.

Ayesha Shroff added, “I said to my mom that I met the man whom I would marry. Then, I saw him after three years and we started talking and went out a couple of times. I feel the best decision of my life has been to marry him, and I am very lucky to find a wonderful man like him. He has been a great husband and the best father in the whole world.”

Tiger Shroff also added that all he wants in life is to make his father proud. “I am sure my family must have spoken at length about you and I would just like to say a few words. I love you very much Dad and Zindagi main mera ek he maqsad hai (my only aim in life is) — to make you proud every day. I hope, I am managing to do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the release date of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film Heropanti 2 was announced on his birthday, March 2. The actor celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion it was announced that his upcoming action-drama will release in theatres on December 3.

“My first love is back, action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2,” Tiger Shroff shared the news of the film’s release in an Instagram post.

